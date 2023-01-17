21-year-old man charged in shooting of wife found dead in north Houston home, HPD said

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of his wife in north Houston, police said.

On Jan. 14, at about 11:15 a.m., Houston police officers responded to reports of a shooting at 28 De Boll St.

Police said paramedics made them aware that a woman, identified as 23-year-old Alexis Falcon, was found dead in a bedroom. Officers said she suffered at least one gunshot wound.

Detectives said Falcon was shot by her husband, Keita Neyusi Albert, who was detained at the scene. He was booked into the Harris County Jail and charged for his alleged role in the shooting.

It's unclear what led to the shooting or if anyone else was in the home at the time.

