18-year-old woman dumped near bayou was abused by suspect throughout relationship, family says

Shania Turner is accused of strangling her girlfriend, and new allegations surfaced about her abusive relationship with the victim before her death.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The woman accused of strangling her girlfriend and dumping her body near Buffalo Bayou faced a judge Friday afternoon.

Shania Turner's bond was set at $100,000, a fraction of the $500,000 prosecutors were asking for.

Tierra Horn, 18, was last seen Jan. 2, and her body was discovered Jan. 5 on a hiking trail, just yards from Turner's downtown apartment.

Horn's sisters say the two had dated on and off for a little over a year.

"It was very toxic. They used to fight and everything," Skinesha Granville, Horn's sister, said.

Granville, with whom the couple once lived, said that many of the fights centered around accusations of infidelity.

"Shania used to cheat on my sister while she was in the house with her," she said.

Granville also claims that Turner was frequently violent with her sister.

"(She) used to hit on her and beat her, beat her up and stuff, and I just had to break it up," she said.

Tierra Horn was on the verge of planning her 19th birthday, but on Friday evening, her body was found along Buffalo Bayou on the northeast side of downtown Houston.

"I guess she didn't know how to approach us about it, or maybe she was scared to tell us, so when we did find out, it was way after the fact," Rokeisha Calton, Horn's other sister, said.

Police say Turner strangled Horn after accusing the 18-year-old of giving her an STD.

"I'm not sure that's really the motive. I really don't know why it happened, honestly. I have no idea," Calton said.

But Calton said she suspected all along that Turner could have been involved in her sister's disappearance and said she plans to celebrate her arrest.

"I hope she don't get to walk outside or step outside the jail any day," Calton said.

At one point, while Turner was living with her, Granville said she and Turner got into an argument over dishes, which soon escalated.

"Threatening my life, yelling at me," Granville said.

On Friday, a judge ordered Turner to stay away from four women, including Granville, should she make bail.

