More than seven years after Mark Anthony Thomas was found dead, police made an arrest in his case.

Suspect arrested and charged 7 years after man was found dead in car on Old Spanish Trail, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mark Anthony Thomas' murder went without an arrest for years until now.

Anthony Franklin, 51, has been charged with capital murder for his alleged role in Thomas' death more than seven years ago, according to police.

Thomas was found dead on the morning of June 14, 2016. Police said he was located inside his car in the rear parking lot of a club at 3352 Old Spanish Trail.

At the time of the discovery, investigators believed foul play was involved in Thomas' death. An autopsy later confirmed Thomas had been strangled to death.

Years later, an investigation led to Franklin being named a suspect. He was arrested on Oct. 23 and is booked in the Harris County jail.

The motive and other details behind the murder were not immediately disclosed.