When deputies arrived, they found the man and woman inside a car with gunshot wounds, Sheriff Ed Gonalez said in a tweet.

HCSO arrests juvenile believed to have shot, killed 2 on Thanksgiving in 2022 on Uvalde Road

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office has arrested a juvenile in connection to a deadly shooting in northeast Harris County on Thanksgiving, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

The video above is from the original reporting of the story.

The juvenile, whose identity has not been released, is believed to have fired shots that killed Natalie Danae and Isaac Alvarez at an apartment complex at 230 Uvalde Road between Woodforest Boulevard and Wallisville Road.

When deputies arrived, both victims were found inside a car with gunshot wounds.

The woman was pronounced dead, and the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died, according to police.

ORIGINAL REPORT: 2 dead in double shooting at NE Harris County apartment complex, HCSO says

Police believed the shooting happened inside the car following an alleged transaction gone wrong. It is still unknown what type of transaction occurred.

At the time of the shooting, three people were seen running from the car, police said.

The suspect has since been charged with capital murder, officials said.

According to Gonzalez, another suspect, who is also a juvenile, was arrested in connection to the case and charged with aggravated robbery.

If you have any information regarding the ongoing investigation, you are urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-274-9100.