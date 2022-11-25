2 dead in double shooting at NE Harris County apartment complex, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double shooting that killed a man and woman in northeast Harris County on Thanksgiving.

Deputies were responding to a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex located at 230 Uvalde Road between Woodforest Boulevard and Wallisville Road.

When deputies arrived, they found the man and woman inside a car with gunshot wounds, Sheriff Ed Gonalez said in a tweet.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Police believe the shooting happened inside of the vehicle after a transaction allegedly occurred. It is unclear as to what kind it was, according to police.

Three people were seen fleeing from the car at the time of the shooting, officials said.

If you have any information regarding this case, you are urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.