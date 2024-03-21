2 drivers sought after woman using walker killed in hit-and-run crash in W. Harris Co., deputies say

The victim, an Asian woman in her 70s, was reportedly using a walker and carrying a large amount of medical supplies as she crossed the road. Now, two drivers who fled the scene are wanted by deputies.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are looking for two drivers accused of hitting and killing a woman who was trying to cross the road in west Harris County.

Harris County sheriff's deputies said it happened just after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 6500 block of Howell Sugarland Road, near O'Donnell Middle School.

They said the victim was an Asian woman in her 70s. Investigators don't believe she was in the crosswalk as she tried to cross the street.

Deputies said she was using a walker and carrying a large amount of medical supplies -- including latex gloves.

She was hit by two different vehicles, which both fled the scene, according to the sergeant who spoke with ABC13.

Deputies were looking for surveillance video and talking to witnesses in an effort to identify the wanted drivers, who will face charges, HCSO said.

"Investigators with the Vehicular Crimes Division arrived and interviewed witnesses. We have a description of the initial vehicle that may have been involved, which was an older-model white Chevy pickup truck. That vehicle, the driver fled the scene after the accident," Sgt. Villacorta said. "We also received information from a witness that a secondary vehicle struck the pedestrian as she was lying in the roadway. That was a newer-model, all black, Cadillac Escalade vehicle. That vehicle also left the scene as well."

Deputies do not believe the woman was homeless. They said she has been identified, though her name was not immediately released.

