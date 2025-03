Pedestrian hit and killed along W. FM-1960 in NW Houston, police say

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One man is dead after a fatal crash along FM-1960 in northwest Houston on Friday, according to Houston police.

Officials responded to the crash at around 7:36 p.m. at 8400 W. FM-1960.

Police found the pedestrian lying in the street due to possible trauma. The driver did not stay at the scene, according to law enforcement.

Officials say that the westbound lanes at SH-249 is closed.

An investigation is ongoing.