Fireworks exploded in car that crashed, leaving 1 woman dead in southwest Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators say the fiery crash a 21-year-old woman was killed in was fed by the fireworks they believe were inside the trunk.

Police said the crash happened at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 11400 block of South Gessner Road near McGee Lane in southwest Houston.

Investigators said the flames fed by what they believe to have been fireworks that exploded in the trunk, making it dangerous for firefighters to put out.

Video from the scene shows not much remains of the Camaro that a man and the 21-year-old woman were traveling in.

Investigators say the driver lost control of the car and hit a tree, splitting the car in half. Then, the car caught on fire.

The male driver managed to get out and screamed for help as he tried to get the woman out, but she was trapped.

A witness and a police officer stopped to help by using a fire extinguisher. That's when the fireworks began to explode, making things dangerous and more difficult.

Police said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. As for the man, he was taken to a hospital.

ABC13 asked police if rain was a factor in the crash, and an investigator told us the roads were wet but that everything is still being looked into.

"At this time, we are still investigating. We are processing the driver to make sure he was not impaired and gathering all types of evidence from buildings nearby, looking at surveillance to see what happened," HPD Sgt. Dionne Griffiths said.

We are expecting more rain in the coming days, so here are some safety tips from AAA for driving in the rain.

Reduce your speed. This is important to lessen the risk of hydroplaning.

Don't slam on your brakes because that can increase the chances of losing control of your car.

Keep a good distance between you and the car in front of you.

