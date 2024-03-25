Deadly single-vehicle crash in NW Harris County claims 2 lives, HSCO says

Authorities are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash in northwest Harris County on Sunday evening that killed two people.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two young people were killed in a crash in Northwest Harris County Sunday evening. Two others were Life Flighted to the hospital.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the crash occurred around 6:20 p.m. on Wright Road, near Spencer Road. There were four young people in the car, all are estimated to be between the ages of 15 to 20 years old.

The sheriff said just one of the vehicle's occupants, the front passenger, was wearing a seat belt. He said it was no surprise the young man appeared to be in better shape than the other crash victims. He was Life Flighted to the hospital along with the vehicle's driver. The driver was in critical condition as of 9 p.m. Sunday.

A male and female in the backseat were both killed. The male was ejected from the vehicle.

The sheriff said speed was obviously a factor. The vehicle was traveling south at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control of the car. The vehicle hit poles, a curb, and two fences before coming to a stop.

The sheriff says investigators also found a bag of marijuana on the scene. They are looking into whether drugs and or alcohol may have contributed to the crash.

"This could have been prevented," said Gonzalez.

If the driver survives, Gonzalez said he may face charges.

