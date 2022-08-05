Woman was with fiancé, daughter when she was killed by 18-wheeler in hit-and-run, Baytown police say

The 25-year-old woman was with her fiancé and young daughter when she was hit by the 18-wheeler, police said. They're still looking for that driver.

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- A 25-year-old mother was with her fiancé and young daughter when she was killed by an 18-wheeler in an alleged hit-and-run crash on I-10, Baytown police said.

The crash happened back on Jan. 31 in the 5000 block of I-10, according to police.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found the woman unresponsive, lying on the edge of the roadway. She was later identified as 25-year-old Brittany Mire of Seabrook, Texas.

Police said Mire had gotten out of her vehicle when she was hit by a white, newer-model Peterbilt truck-tractor that was pulling a gray or dark-colored box trailer at the time of the crash.

The mother was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mire's fiancé was taken to the Baytown Police Department where he was interviewed by detectives.

Surveillance video obtained by police shows the 18-wheeler continued traveling east on Interstate 10 and out of Chambers County.

Police believe an extended mirror on the front right of the truck may have hit Mire in the center lane of the Interstate.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Baytown police at 281-422-8371.

