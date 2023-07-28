19-year-old charged in death of mother after records allege he wanted to 'scare' her son in drive-by

A mother is dead after her west Harris County home was shot up. Investigators are working to find out why.

Kimberly Lewis was found shot to death by her adult son, who the suspect claims bullied him in ninth grade, records show.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 19-year-old man is accused in the death of a woman killed in a drive-by shooting three months ago in west Harris County.

The video above is from the original report: 19-year-old finds his mother shot to death in her bedroom in W. Harris Co., deputies say

Giovanni Medrano was arrested Friday and charged with the murder of 46-year-old Kimberly Lewis.

Lewis was a mother of two 11-year-old twin boys and a 19-year-old who discovered her dead the morning after the shooting.

Investigators say that on April 26, just before 8 a.m., it was discovered that Lewis had been shot in the head inside her bedroom at their home in the 3000 block of Winchester Ranch Trail.

According to officials, neighbors reported hearing gunshots and seeing a dark-colored vehicle speeding away the night before.

Lewis' three sons were reportedly home at the time of the shooting but were not injured.

Detectives said multiple gunshots were fired into an upstairs bedroom, and shell casings were found on the street, adding they didn't know the motive for the shooting at the time.

According to Medrano's charging documents, Lewis' adult son stated he got into a fight with some people a couple of years ago. He said that one of them drove a red truck that he would often see going around and stopping where he would play basketball.

Officials later found that on the night of the shooting, a 16-year-old was driving his dad's red Chevrolet Silverado truck and picked up Medrano and another "unknown male."

The 16-year-old allegedly drove them down to Lewis' home when the two got out of the truck, and he heard shots being fired.

Medrano and the male returned, and the 16-year-old drove them back home, records continue.

The 16-year-old reportedly told police he did not say anything about the shooting because Medrano and the second male said they would beat him and threatened to kill him and his family.

Court records allege Medrano wanted to go to the victim's house to scare her son because he bullied him in ninth grade but that he didn't mean to shoot Lewis.

Medrano was booked into the Harris County Jail on murder charges. Authorities said they have identified and are seeking to charge a second suspect in the case.