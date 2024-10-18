Man wanted in Richmond homicide found dead by apparent suicide, authorities say

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man wanted for murder was found dead from an apparent suicide on Thursday morning, according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they were dispatched to the 8400 block of Jeske Road in Needville after receiving a report of a dead man seen hanging from a tree.

Officials have tentatively identified the man as homicide suspect Jhon Vanegas Romero, 24, based on his clothing, tattoos, and a passport found on him.

Romero had been a key suspect in the homicide investigation of his wife, Anyi Montealegre Izquierdo, 23, who was found stabbed to death in their home on Monday, which prompted an active manhunt.

Romero's body has been transported to the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner's Office for examination and identity confirmation.