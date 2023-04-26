A 46-year-old mother of three was killed in a drive-by shooting at her home in west Harris County on Wednesday morning, the sheriff's office said.

19-year-old finds his mother shot to death after drive-by at home in W. Harris Co., deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 46-year-old mother of three was killed in a drive-by shooting at her home in west Harris County on Wednesday morning, the sheriff's office said.

Just before 8 a.m., authorities received a 911 call about a shooting after a 19-year-old discovered his mother had been shot while inside her bedroom at their home in the 3000 block of Winchester Ranch Trail.

According to officials, sometime around 11 p.m. Tuesday, neighbors reported hearing gunshots and the sound of a car speeding away, but no one called for help.

The 19-year-old found his mother dead hours later and called 911.

The woman also has two 11-year-old twins who were inside the home at the time. The 19-year-old and the children were unharmed.

Multiple gunshots were fired into an upstairs bedroom, and shell casings were found on the street, detectives said, adding they don't know the motive for the shooting at this time.

Deputies will go door-to-door to look for security camera video to try to determine more about the vehicle used and the shooter.

As for why this home was targeted, that too is still part of the investigation.

