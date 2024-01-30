Houstonians 'don't think it's safe' to walk after woman killed at Milam and Walker in downtown

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is continuing its investigation into a crash that killed a woman walking through downtown on Monday afternoon.

HPD Vehicular Crimes Division detectives were called to the 900 block of Milam Street near Walker about a deadly crash at 12:25 p.m.

Police told Eyewitness News that a 64-year-old woman was killed after a driver in a pickup truck hit her while turning onto Milam Street, four blocks away from HPD headquarters.

According to detectives, the woman was rushed to the hospital, where she died, and the driver remained at the scene.

Police believe the woman had the right of way when she crossed the street.

ABC13 witnessed police talking to the driver, whom they administered a field sobriety test. The driver was allowed to drive away, though, we did not immediately learn of any potential charges.

The identity of the woman who died has not been released. ABC13 reached out to the medical examiner for that information and is waiting to hear back.

Eyewitness News spoke with people downtown about how safe they feel walking in the city. Anna Garza, who witnessed the aftermath firsthand, said she saw paramedics trying to resuscitate the 64-year-old, adding that the crash didn't come as a surprise to her.

"We were just walking out for lunch, and then my friend Bella was like, 'They're trying to resuscitate somebody.' It was traumatizing to see that," Garza said. "After seeing what happened (on Monday), it was very scary that I couldn't even come down and go to the side to get some food because I have to look over my shoulder to make sure someone stops, or you never know. I don't think it's safe at all."

Marcus Boutte didn't witness Monday's deadly wreck, but he walks around downtown every day for work.

"Just because the sign says 'walk' doesn't mean you should walk. You have to still look and see. Just look around," Boutte said.

In August, two women were hit leaving an Astros game, though they both survived.

In September, an 18-year-old died downtown after she collapsed and was hit by a truck. It was a year ago yesterday we covered a man who was hit and killed riding an electric scooter downtown.

And in October, a pedestrian was hit and killed by the METRORail train on Fannin at Capitol Street.

