Hit-and-run driver in Challenger hit 2 women outside Minute Maid Park after Astros game, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two Houston Astros fans were hurt after a night celebrating a historic win ended with a hit-and-run crash.

A search is underway for the driver accused of hitting the two women just feet away from Minute Maid Park at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The street was packed with fans leaving the game when the driver allegedly sped through the intersection of Chartres Street and Texas Avenue, just a block away from the ballpark, and hit the two women.

Witnesses told Houston police the driver was in a Maroon Dodge Challenger and was weaving in and out of traffic, honking at people, just before the crash.

ABC13's cameras were rolling on fans' reaction to 'Stros star Framber Valdez's no-hitter in a 2-0 win over the Cleveland Guardians, when terrified screams filled the air.

Video from the scene shows a crowd of Astros fans gathered around the women at the intersection, trying to render aid.

The driver did not stop, but police said witnesses were able to provide a partial license plate number. The driver is facing charges of failure to stop and render aid.

HPD said the two women were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. They are expected to be OK.

Anyone with information about the driver is urged to contact HPD.

