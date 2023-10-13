It's unclear what led up to the deadly crash. Officials said the victim had been on the platform for an extended period of time before they were struck.

Pedestrian hit and killed by METRORail train in downtown Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A person died after they were hit by a METRORail train in downtown Houston on Thursday.

METRO Police said the deadly crash happened just before 8 p.m. on the purple line on Fannin Street at Capitol Street.

Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Officials said the victim had been on the platform for an extended period of time before the crash.

It's unclear what led up to the deady crash. Police did not identify the victim.

Shuttle buses replaced the purple line temporarily after the crash, but regular service has since resumed.