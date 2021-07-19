Woman followed from bank before suspect snatches purse in parking lot, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department's Robbery Division is asking for the public's help in identifying the men responsible for allegedly following a woman from a bank only to snatch her purse at a second location.It happened on April 16 in the 6300 block of Westheimer Road, according to police.The victim said her first stop was at a bank in the 8300 block of Westheimer. She told police she believes the men followed her from there.The woman's car camera was able to capture the video above of the suspects following her from the bank.The victim then arrived at the parking lot of her second stop, where the crime was committed.She was about to exit her vehicle when she noticed one of the men approach the passenger side of her vehicle. That's when the suspect broke through the window, reached inside and grabbed her purse.Reacting quickly, the woman got a hold of her purse and a struggle between the two began.The suspect unfortunately overpowered her and took off with her purse. The men drove off in a black four-door Cadillac with paper plates.The victim told police the suspect responsible for the purse-snatching is a Black man who was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, gray pants and either white or gray shoes.If you know any information regarding the crime or who the suspects may be, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspects may result in a payment up to $5,000.