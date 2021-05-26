purse snatching

Purse snatcher drags woman in restaurant parking lot on northside of Houston

EMBED <>More Videos

Purse snatcher drags woman several feet in parking lot

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was dragged for several feet during a purse snatching in a restaurant parking lot on the northside, and it was all caught on video.

Now, HPD's Robbery Division is asking for the public's help to find the people behind the attack.

It happened on Thursday, April 29 at 1:53 p.m. as the victim was walking into a restaurant in the 900 block of Tidwell.

In the video, you can see a car pull up behind the woman and a man exits. He then grabs her purse and drags her on the ground for several feet until she let go.

The robber gets back into a black, 4-door Kia sedan, which leaves. The vehicle is followed by a white Dodge Charger.

According to police, the woman had just come from the bank in the 2800 block of Woodridge and believes she was followed.

Authorities say the suspect is a Black man, who wore a white hoodie and black pants.

The Kia had paper plate 45510R1 and the Charger had paper plate 13217L8.

However, officials say both paper plates are fake plates and don't belong to either of the vehicles.

If you have any information related to this investigation, you can contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), going online or using the mobile app.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to charges or arrest. Only tips directly to Crime Stoppers will remain anonymous and be considered for a cash reward.

Surveillance video shows robbery suspect try to fist bump N Houston store clerk after stealing $200

EMBED More News Videos

Typically, when someone robs a business, the suspect wants to leave right away. But the video shows one robber in particular wanting something more than what's in the register.



5 Galleria-area places where Houston police believe you could be followed home and robbed
EMBED More News Videos

Police say organized thieves are lurking around certain stores and following people to rob them. Here's how police said they are trying to stay a step ahead of the thieves.



Houston adult store shoplifter pushed worker while taking 'expensive sex toy,' HPD says
EMBED More News Videos

Houston police say the suspect wanted to make a trade for what investigators called "an expensive sex toy" during the bizarre heist last month.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston police departmentpurse snatchingrobberycaught on videocaught on camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PURSE SNATCHING
55-year-old charged with murder in woman's carjacking death
Daughter witnessed carjacking suspect kill mother, prosecutors say
72-year-old woman robbed after leaving bank, HPD says
Woman's vehicle camera caught purse-snatchers following her
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassment charges in Bucks County
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Show More
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Houston-area road closures could delay your Halloween plans
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
More TOP STORIES News