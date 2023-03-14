The woman was found dead outside a tire shop that burned down last year and is no longer operational, investigators said. They believe she was killed within the last 24 hours.

Woman found stabbed to death outside burned down tire business in Gulfgate area, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating after a woman was found stabbed to death outside an abandoned business in the Gulfgate area.

Officers responded to the parking lot of what used to be a tire shop at 3511 Telephone Road near the Gulf Freeway around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators said the business burned down last year and is no longer operational.

At the scene, they found a woman fatally stabbed, according to HPD.

Police said they believe the woman was killed within the last 24 hours.

Two witnesses were being questioned, including a friend who reportedly arrived at the scene before police and found the woman dead.

Investigators had not yet identified the victim.

