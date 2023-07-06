Investigators believe the man and woman may have been dating. The woman was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected when she crashed into the ditch, deputies say.

Woman killed in crash while trying to ram man's car in Highlands area, Harris County deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 21-year-old woman was killed when deputies say she was ejected from her vehicle while trying to ram a man's car in east Harris County.

Investigators believe the two may have been dating and apparently got into a fight.

"There's possibly a dating relationship between the male and female here. They certainly know each other," Sgt. Turman said.

Harris County sheriff's deputies were called to the 19000 block of Ellis School Road in the Highlands area around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said there was an aggravated assault in progress before the woman tried to ram the man's car with her own vehicle.

"As part of an unrelated disturbance, the car being driven by the female was attempting to ram the other vehicle when it lost control and entered the ditch," Sgt. Turman said. "That female's death was caused by her ejection from the car on entering the ditch because she failed to use her seatbelt."

Video from the scene shows the woman's car overturned in the ditch. Meanwhile, the man's car was also damaged.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies said the 31-year-old man was not hurt.