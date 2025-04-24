Man accused of impersonating FBI agent while trying to get car loan in Tomball

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Livingston man has been charged with impersonating a public servant and fraudulent use of ID after he allegedly claimed to be an agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation while applying for a car loan, according to documents.

On Tuesday, deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office were called to a dealership in the 23000 block of Tomball Parkway, where Daniel Field was trying to buy a 2025 Dodge Ram truck.

Authorities stated that Field was using a cosigner's information on an application. However, when the credit manager attempted to verify the details, it was discovered that Field had not been given permission to use their credit or personal information.

While Field was being detained, an FBI agent's badge was found on him. When deputies asked Field if he was a federal agent, he said yes. He was also found in possession of several business cards identifying him as a special agent.

Deputies contacted the FBI and learned that Field is neither a current nor a former employee with the agency.

He was detained, and a $15,000 bond was set.