TEA releases 2022-2023 school accountability ratings after legal battle with districts

The Texas Education Agency's 2022-2023 accountability ratings were in limbo due to a lawsuit and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parents can now find out if their child's school or district made the grade as the Texas Education Agency released the 2022-2023 accountability ratings on Thursday morning.

Those A-F grades haven't been released in years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and, more recently, litigation.

A judge finally cleared the way for the grades to be unveiled to the public, which was released Thursday at 8:30 a.m.

These scores are from the first year of the state's takeover of HISD, its largest district. The grades consider things such as STAAR testing and college readiness.

The results for 2022-2023 had previously been unavailable due to a court ruling. However, it was announced earlier in April that they could be released.

The lawsuit that had the release of the scores in limbo had to do with STAAR testing.

Changes in the way the test was graded led to some questioning whether it could truly provide a truly accurate measure of student performance.

HISD has previously told Eyewitness News that they welcome the release of the scores.

TEA Commissioner Mike Morath explained why he believes releasing the A-F scores is essential.

"A-F is about the most valuable oversight tool that I have, that any school board member has. School boards exist to oversee all the employees, so it's a very quick way for school boards to discern whether the campuses are the same, or are they getting better, or are they getting worse?" Mike Morath, TEA Commissioner, said.

Due to the litigation, TEA hasn't been able to release the grades publicly, but HISD has had access to the raw data while the lawsuit played out.

ABC13 Investigates reported that HISD improved in the 2023-2024 school year.

You can view the ratings by district or look up it up by school.

