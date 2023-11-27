A woman cut off an 18-wheeler and both vehicles crashed into the HOV lane, HPD said. Then, an officer blocking traffic was struck by a suspected drunk driver and suffered a concussion.

Woman dies in hospital after being hit by 18-wheeler she cut off on Katy Freeway, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman who was critically injured in a crash on Katy Freeway the night before Thanksgiving has died, according to Houston police.

Houston police said the woman, 25, was driving a Hyundai and changed lanes when it was unsafe, cutting off an 18-wheeler. The driver slammed into her and both vehicles ended up crashing into the HOV lane, police said.

Officials said the woman was transported to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center in critical condition, but doctors pronounced her dead on Friday.

The 61-year-old driver of the 18-wheeler was not hurt, police said. He remained at the scene for questioning, and police determined he was not impaired.

As the woman's identity awaits verification, the investigation continues.