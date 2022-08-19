La Marque man sentenced to 35 years in prison for stabbing ex-girlfriend multiple times

LA MARQUE, Texas (KTRK) -- A La Marque man was sentenced to 35 years in prison for stabbing his ex-girlfriend multiple times. Miraculously, she survived her injuries.

Officials said the attack happened on June 2, 2021.

La Marque police officers responded to a report of a woman bleeding outside the door of an apartment.

At the scene, officers found the woman with cuts on her neck, head, arms and fingers.

Investigators said she had crawled from a nearby storage unit after the attack, leaving a trail of blood.

Officers found Shaun Cory Readeaux nearby with blood on his pants, a bloody shirt and a knife, police said.

He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury with a deadly weapon against a person with whom he had a previous dating relationship.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she survived her injuries.

During his trial, the jury was shown crime scene photos, photos of the victim's injuries, medical records, DNA reports and physical evidence.

The victim and her physician also testified, the district attorney's office said. They said the woman's hand would never be the same due to the severity of her injuries.

Although the defense argued that Readeaux acted in self-defense and the woman's injuries were self-inflicted, the DA told the jury there was no evidence of the claims, and it was not possible for the victim to cause her own injuries.

On Wednesday afternoon, the jury found Readeaux guilty of the crime. He agreed to a prison sentence of 35 years and will be eligible for parole after serving half of his sentence.