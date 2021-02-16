Woman and child die of carbon monoxide poisoning at home in southwest Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman and child are dead due to carbon monoxide poisoning after a car was left running in a garage to help generate heat, Houston police said Tuesday morning.

According to HPD, officers and the Houston Fire Department were called to do a welfare check in the 8300 block of La Roche near Jackwood in southwest Houston.

When officials arrived, they found two adults and two children affected by carbon monoxide poisoning. The woman and one of the children, a girl, did not survive.

A man and a boy were transported to the hospital.

"Initial indications are that (a) car was running in the attached garage to create heat as the power is out," police wrote in a tweet. "Cars, grills and generators should not be used in or near a building."





This is a developing story. Check back shortly for updates.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonchild deathwinter stormcarbon monoxideheatwinter weather
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Eerie photo of skyline sparks outrage amid power outages
Tuesday morning could be the coldest Feb. temp in 122 years
Power outages continue into the night for 1.4M customers
Gov. Abbott: Blame outages on power generators
Entergy hopes to restore power to customers in Montgomery Co.
Houston and other area cities experiencing low water pressure
Man with Alzheimer's disease missing since Monday from northwest side
Show More
Open Burger King draws huge line during winter storm
Houston-area dogs enjoy their first snow day
What to keep and what to toss in a power outage
Harris Co. raced to dole out 8,400 vaccines after power outage
Homeless man who refused shelter dies underneath overpass
More TOP STORIES News