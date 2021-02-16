Woman and child die of carbon monoxide poisoning at home in southwest Houston

Mid West officers and HFD were dispatched to 8300 La Roche on a welfare check. Upon making entry they found two adults and two children affected by carbon monoxide poisoning. The adult female and female child did not survive. The adult male and male child were transported. pic.twitter.com/Fya63DSzLQ — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 16, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman and child are dead due to carbon monoxide poisoning after a car was left running in a garage to help generate heat, Houston police said Tuesday morning.According to HPD, officers and the Houston Fire Department were called to do a welfare check in the 8300 block of La Roche near Jackwood in southwest Houston.When officials arrived, they found two adults and two children affected by carbon monoxide poisoning. The woman and one of the children, a girl, did not survive.A man and a boy were transported to the hospital."Initial indications are that (a) car was running in the attached garage to create heat as the power is out," police wrote in a tweet. "Cars, grills and generators should not be used in or near a building."