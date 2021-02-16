Woman and child die of carbon monoxide poisoning at home in southwest Houston

According to HPD, officers and the Houston Fire Department were called to do a welfare check in the 8300 block of La Roche near Jackwood in southwest Houston.
When officials arrived, they found two adults and two children affected by carbon monoxide poisoning. The woman and one of the children, a girl, did not survive.
A man and a boy were transported to the hospital.
"Initial indications are that (a) car was running in the attached garage to create heat as the power is out," police wrote in a tweet. "Cars, grills and generators should not be used in or near a building."
This is a developing story. Check back shortly for updates.
