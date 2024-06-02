Carbon monoxide levels 'extremely high' in trailer in Channelview where 2 found dead on Sunday: HCSO

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after two men were found dead in a trailer on Sunday morning in the Channelview area, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The video above is from ABC13's live streaming channel.

Units with Channelview EMS responded to the 16000 block of John and were notified that two victims were dead on the scene.

HCSO said the two men were using a generator, not for a power outage but to power a trailer that was getting ready to be lived in.

Investigators said it appeared one of the men had fallen asleep, and the second man may have collapsed.

Officials said carbon monoxide levels at the scene were extremely high.

Hazmat did respond to the area, and officials are conducting an investigation.

No foul play is suspected at this time.