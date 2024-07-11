Poorly installed standby generators can also lead to carbon monoxide poisoning

After a severe storm, the generators come out, but officials still want to remind you about the safety of not keeping one enclosed.

After a severe storm, the generators come out, but officials still want to remind you about the safety of not keeping one enclosed.

After a severe storm, the generators come out, but officials still want to remind you about the safety of not keeping one enclosed.

After a severe storm, the generators come out, but officials still want to remind you about the safety of not keeping one enclosed.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You always hear the reminders about carbon monoxide poisoning when a storm like Hurricane Beryl hits southeast Texas.

Common tips include not running a portable generator inside, keeping it at a safe distance outside of your home, and making sure the batteries in your carbon monoxide detectors are fresh.

You don't hear many warnings when it comes to poisoning caused by professionally installed standby generators, but Lt. Eddie Cruz with the Cy-Fair Fire Department told ABC13 they can still be dangerous.

He said they've responded to multiple calls since Beryl hit involving carbon monoxide and standby generators.

"(We're getting those calls) not just in our area, but in the Houston area overall," Cruz said.

Many people who buy these professional generators complain about the process it takes to have one installed.

It requires many steps, permits, and the involvement of your energy provider.

Dealing with that frustration turns out to be a good thing, according to electrician Steven Ashley of Abacus.

He said it means your generator is being installed in a way that's safe for you and your family.

"It's a very extensive process," Ashley said. "We're looking at a month or month-and-a-half delegation just to be able to install the generator properly."

Ashley said it's a major red flag if an installer tells you they can get your generator up and running quickly. He added that you also need to make sure your installer is licensed and insured.

Additionally, a professionally installed generator has to go in a location specific to your property.

"They specifically are made by the manufacturer to go in specific design locations," he said. "Gas will start to enter your home if those aren't followed."

For example, Ashley said they must go at least five feet away from a window and three feet away from a flammable source such as a fence.

ABC13 asked some local fire departments about the number of carbon-monoxide-related calls they've received since Beryl hit on Monday, but Cy-Fair didn't have the exact number available.

The Houston Fire Department said they responded to 36 on Wednesday.

Montgomery County Hospital District EMS has responded to 200 calls since the storm made landfall.

Carbon monoxide is tasteless and odorless, and poisoning can lead to symptoms including dizziness and confusion.

Experts recommend having a carbon monoxide detector inside of your home to know when the gas is present.

For news updates, follow Chaz Miller on Facebook, X and Instagram.