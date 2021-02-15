winter weather

4 children hospitalized after grill used for warmth, Cy-Fair fire says

By
Four children are among the six people being rushed to the hospital Monday for suspected carbon monoxide poisoning, according to the Cy-Fair Fire Department.

The fire department said a family at an apartment complex in the 8500 block of Easton Commons Drive reportedly tried heating their unit with a charcoal grill.

The conditions of the people involved were not immediately disclosed.

SEE ALSO: How to prevent carbon monoxide leaks in your home during cold weather

In the wake of the incident, fire officials are reminding people about the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning, especially as the area dives deeper into extremely cold temperatures.

"Please remember to never heat your home with a grill or oven," the fire department tweeted. "Please remember to never run a generator or grill inside your home. These produce carbon monoxide, which is a deadly, colorless and odorless gas."

This is a developing story. All updates can be found in this article.

SEE MORE: Woman who lost 5 family members to carbon monoxide giving away free detectors
EMBED More News Videos

Her relatives were hunkered down after Hurricane Delta hit Lake Charles in October 2020. Now, she's giving away free detectors.



Follow Shelley Childers on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercypresswinter stormcarbon monoxidewinterwinter weather
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WINTER WEATHER
Gov. Abbott promises power is being restored to some Texans
Dad goes to Buc-ee's to charge equipment for son with special needs
Houstonians told to limit water use due to low pressure
Mayor Turner urges Houstonians to stay home during freeze
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Abbott promises power is being restored to some Texans
Winter storm is far from over
Prepare to be without power the rest of the day, CenterPoint says
Houstonians told to limit water use due to low pressure
30 families impacted by apartment fire in southwest Houston
Entergy customers face power outages across Montgomery County
No good answers today about power outages
Show More
These Houston-area businesses remain open during the storm
Dad goes to Buc-ee's to charge equipment for son with special needs
Mayor Turner urges Houstonians to stay home during freeze
Cell phone companies update on weak service amid winter storm
No electricity? Here are some tips to stay warm
More TOP STORIES News