4 children hospitalized after grill used for warmth, Cy-Fair fire says

The fire department said a family at an apartment complex in the 8500 block of Easton Commons Drive reportedly tried heating their unit with a charcoal grill.
The conditions of the people involved were not immediately disclosed.
In the wake of the incident, fire officials are reminding people about the dangers of carbon monoxide poisoning, especially as the area dives deeper into extremely cold temperatures.
"Please remember to never heat your home with a grill or oven," the fire department tweeted. "Please remember to never run a generator or grill inside your home. These produce carbon monoxide, which is a deadly, colorless and odorless gas."
