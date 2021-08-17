Woman arrested more than a year after innocent 5-year-old killed

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6995532" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> WATCH: Jordan Allen Jr. was killed six months ago after being struck by a stray bullet while playing outside his father's apartment.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman charged with the felony murder of a 5-year-old has been arrested after more than a year since his death, Houston police said.Shapree Monique Stoneham remained at large until her arrest last Friday, police said.The 30-year-old, a mother herself, is charged with murder after court documents said she was involved in the shooting on March 31, 2020, that ultimately killed Jordan Allen, Jr.Known to his family as "Baby J," the little boy was taken off life support three days after the shooting."I'm happy they caught her," Jordan's mother, Tiyanna Jones told ABC13. "I feel like we'll get justice."Police said Jordan was struck in the back of the head while he was playing outside. He was making TikTok videos on the balcony outside of his father's apartment on Richmond Avenue.According to court documents, a witness had been standing on the second-floor balcony with Jordan, his father and two other children, when she heard gunshots coming from the parking lot. She saw a dark-colored, four-door passenger vehicle speed away from the gate.According to court documents, he was the innocent victim of a drive-by shooting intended for someone else and that Stoneham came up with the idea and was the driver. A witness told police the shooting stemmed from a fight at the apartment complex earlier in the night. At least one person involved, police believe, was friends with Jordan's father.The witness said she believed the vehicle that shots were fired from was also the same vehicle associated with the people involved in the fight."That just, that did something to our family. It kind of broke us, you know?" said Jordan's grandmother, Millie White.A tipster shared a recording with police during which Stoneham identified herself in a conversation about the shooting, court papers show.Stoneham was charged in connection with the case in April. On Saturday morning, a magistrate set her bond at $500,000, but she remains in jail.Police believe more people are involved. Jordan's family hopes they will eventually be held accountable."He was just an awesome kid and I'm glad to have been able to be his mother, but I miss him very much and I wish he was still here," said Jones.