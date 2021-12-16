Woman accused in June deadly shooting may also be tied to other crimes, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 19-year-old woman was charged and arrested Tuesday accused of fatally shooting a man outside a west Houston apartment complex back in June, according to police. Although she is in custody, police said they have reason to believe there may be more victims connected to her.Aereah Thomas faces a murder charge, as well as an aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon charge from the incident that occurred June 13 in the 9800 block of Meadowglen Lane, court documents state.Thomas is accused of killing 37-year-old Dale Hayden. Police said when officers arrived to the apartment complex, they found Hayden, sitting in the driver's seat of his vehicle, dead.Thomas' bond was set at $75,000, according to court records. She is expected back in court April 2022.Investigators are now asking for any other possible victims of Thomas to come forward.If you have any information regarding this case, you are urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.