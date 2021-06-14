body found

Man found shot to death in car at west Houston apartment complex, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a car at an apartment complex parking lot on Houston's west side.

Homicide detectives were called to 9851 Meadowglen Lane near S. Gessner at about 3:43 p.m. Sunday after reports of a suspicious vehicle that witnesses said had been there all morning.


Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found a man's body in the driver's seat inside the vehicle.

Authorities identified him as 37-year-old Dale Hayden. He had been fatally shot while in the driver's seat, police said.

There are no known suspects or motive at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
