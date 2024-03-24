Woman charged in Uptown shooting that left husband critically injured after argument, documents say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is accused of shooting her husband several times during an argument in their west Houston apartment on Thursday evening, according to court documents.

Keaiirra Shavoiyae Chidozie, 28, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Friday.

The Houston Police Department said officers responded to 2634 Yorktown Street at about 7:35 p.m. on Thursday and found a 26-year-old man shot in the bedroom.

Court documents show that the husband was shot twice in the torso, once in the arm and again in the chest.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was said to be in critical condition, according to police.

Detectives said that Chidozie and her husband were arguing when things escalated. Officers said her husband followed her into the bedroom and continued to argue before Chidozie grabbed a pistol and allegedly fired multiple shots in fear for her safety.

Police said they found Chidozie and their two children in a parking lot, where she was arrested.

The couple's children are being cared for by a family member, according to police.

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this posted report incorrectly identified the victim as having died.

If you need help getting out of a domestic violence situation, call the Houston Area Women's Center 24/7 hotline at 713-528-2121 or call AVDA at 713-224-9911. You can also click here to chat with an advocate online. If you are deaf or hard of hearing and need help, call 713-528-3625.

