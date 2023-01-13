Woman points Taser at 10-year-old girl who was walking home from bus stop, Pct. 4 deputies say

The 18-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly threatening the 10-year-old girl with the stun gun, activating it three times to try to intimidate her as she was walking home from the bus stop.

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- An 18-year-old woman was taken into custody after deputies say she pointed a Taser at a child waking home from a bus stop in Sugar Land on Monday.

Harris County Constable Precinct 4 deputies responded to a disturbance call at the 21800 block of Morgan Park Lane about a woman threatening a child with a Taser.

When deputies arrived, they discovered that the suspect, identified as Kennedy Roberts, had allegedly pointed the Taser at the 10-year-old girl and activated it three times to try to intimidate her as she was walking home from the bus stop.

The girl reportedly went home quickly and told her parents, who then called the police.

Roberts was arrested on deadly conduct charges and booked into the Harris County jail.

Her bond was set at $100, according to deputies.

