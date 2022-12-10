Elementary staffer with Taser threatened student, Channelview ISD says

The Hamblen Elementary educator is now out of the job after the incident on Thursday.

Channelview ISD confirmed an investigation and firing of a Hamblen Elementary School teacher who the district says threatened a student with a Taser.

CHANNELVIEW, Texas (KTRK) -- Parents of a Channelview ISD elementary school may be stunned to hear that one of its staff members not only threatened a child but also used a device meant for law enforcement and self-defense while doing it.

The school district told Eyewitness News on Friday that it learned a Hamblen Elementary staff member was reportedly armed with a Taser when he or she made a verbal threat against a student in a classroom on Thursday.

"Administration was notified, an investigation was launched immediately, and Hamblen Elementary parents were made aware of the incident via our school messaging system," the district wrote in a statement, adding that no students were harmed during the ordeal.

The district confirmed that the Hamblen worker was dismissed in the wake of the investigation.

"We take these types of allegations very seriously as the safety of our students is always our top priority," the district's statement concluded.

Channelview ISD did not identify the teacher or what led up to the reported threat. Officials also didn't say whether the former staffer is being criminally charged.

ABC13's Derrick Lewis is pursuing facts and reaching out to parents for an expanded story for Eyewitness News at 10 p.m.

