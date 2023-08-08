Woman drives car into estranged family member's house, ransacks it, and walks back home, HCSO says

A woman is accused of driving into and ransacking her estranged family member's house before walking home and barricading herself in Harris County.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was arrested for allegedly driving her car into her estranged family members' house and ransacking it before walking back home and barricading herself, according to deputies.

Just before 1 a.m. Tuesday, the Harris County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a vehicle being driven into a house on Shaw and Boudreaux.

Lt. S. Wilson with HCSO said the driver had kicked in the door of the home.

When deputies arrived, they set a perimeter, and residents inside the house were able to get out. Wilson said at least two people were inside the home, but no one was injured.

"It turns out it is an estranged family member that's been criminally trespassed in the past from this residence," Wilson said.

After conducting a search, deputies said they found the woman's home down the road where she had barricaded herself in.

According to Wilson, it took about an hour and a half of negotiations for her to come out peacefully.

"She is being charged criminally with the offense she did at the original location," Wilson said. "I understand there's damage inside the garage. She did do a nice job ransacking a good portion of the residence."

Wilson added the woman would receive mental health assistance if needed.

