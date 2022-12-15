Man in custody and child unharmed after SWAT scene unfolds at apartments in Fourth Ward, HPD says

HPD SWAT are at an apartment complex at 816 Skyline Vista where a man, possibly armed, is barricaded with an infant, the department said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is in custody and a child is safe after SWAT was called to an apartment complex in Fourth Ward on Thursday morning, Houston police said.

According to authorities, it all began as a family disturbance call at about 7:45 a.m. on 816 Skyline Vista Dr.

Shortly after 9 a.m., police said that the man was possibly armed and barricaded inside with an infant.

Roughly an hour later, the situation ended with the suspect in custody and the child unharmed.

HPD said it plans to provide an update. We will share those details as soon as we have them.