Man accused of firing shots at wife barricaded at north Harris Co. SWAT scene, deputies say

An ABC13 photojournalist at the scene heard the SWAT members using a loud speaker to try and get the suspect to come outside.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man fired shots at his wife before locking himself inside a residence in north Harris County, according to deputies.

SWAT members and Harris County sheriff's deputies responded to the 1500 block of Hill Road and were trying to get the man to come outside.

An ABC13 photojournalist at the scene heard the SWAT members using a loud speaker to try and talk to the suspect.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the wife and three children who were inside were all able to escape. No injures were reported.

Shortly before 7 a.m., ABC13 crews saw a law enforcement robot arrive at the scene.

At last check, the man was still barricaded inside.

This is a breaking report. Come back to this post for updates.