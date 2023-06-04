Woman leads police on high-speed chase while allegedly drunk with child in car, charging docs say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman has been charged with driving while intoxicated after leading police on a miles-long high-speed chase with a child inside the car, according to court documents.

The video above is from ABC13's Live Streaming Channel.

Court records state on June 3, 2023, police were called after the woman, identified as Lisa Eskew, was reportedly seen hitting herself while driving.

RELATED: Woman accused of driving intoxicated while leading police on chase with child in car

When officers found her at a nearby gas station, she then drove off as they began to approach her, prompting officers to follow.

Documents state that Eskew was driving between 85 and 115 miles per hour and did not stop for 17 miles before stopping at her home.

RELATED: Houston mom accused of leading police on 5-mile chase with 2 kids unsecured in car, records state

Shortly after, officers saw a 5-year-old child in the vehicle's backseat. Officers then broke the car window to retrieve the child safely, documents said.

According to the officer, Eskew did show signs of intoxication and failed a field sobriety test.

Charging documents say that Eskew was charged with DWI and with evading arrest. She is currently being held in custody and is awaiting her court appearance.