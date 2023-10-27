Harris County deputies arrest woman allegedly involved in DWI crash with 2 kids inside the car

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Last week on Oct. 19, Harris County sheriff's deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash in Spring and arrested a woman for allegedly driving while intoxicated with children in the car.

The crash happened at FM 2920 Road and Gosling Road. When deputies arrived, they identified one of the drivers as Dora Alicia Carrillo and said she showed multiple signs of intoxication.

After further investigation, authorities said she had two children in the car, ages 2 and 10.

Carrillo reportedly refused to take sobriety tests, but a blood warrant was carried out after she was medically cleared from a hospital.

According to authorities, Child Protective Services were contacted and the children were released to a guardian at the scene.

Carrillo was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail for felony driving while intoxicated with children under 15.