Houston mom accused of leading police on 5-mile chase with 2 kids unsecured in car, records state

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother was handed multiple charges after authorities said she led police on a five-mile chase with her two children unsecured in the car.

Records show Lashapel Junius is charged with two counts of endangering a child and one count of evading arrest in a motor vehicle.

The incident happened on April 18. Documents state Junius had a 12-year-old and a 2-year-old in the car, and they were unsecured.

She allegedly drove over several medians while trying to hit a man. During that, she hit a tree, causing her 2-year-old to suffer an injury to the forehead, records state.

Afterward, she evaded officers for five miles, with speeds of 60 mph, and ran four red lights while the children were still not secured.

Records show Junius was given a $30,000 bond.