Woman accused of driving intoxicated while leading police on chase with child in car

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was arrested and is facing serious charges after police say she led officers on a chase with a young child inside her car.It all started around 11 p.m. Thursday when an off-duty HPD motorcycle officer heading inbound on I-10 Katy Freeway near Taylor saw a speeding vehicle coming up behind him.The officer thought the car was going to hit him, so he veered to the left, and still was almost hit.HPD Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre told ABC13 the driver was going at least 80 to 90 mph, nearly hitting other vehicles.According to Izaguirre, the officer tried to stop the woman, but she kept going. She exited the freeway and stopped off Blodgett and Fannin because the METRORail was passing by, leaving her with nowhere to go.ABC13's cameras captured tense moments at the end of the chase, where officers could be heard yelling commands at the woman while pointing their guns.The woman, who is also suspected of being intoxicated, was arrested for evading in a motor vehicle and DUI with a child.Authorities discovered that there was a 4-year-old child sleeping in the back of her car during the chase. Officers checked on the child, who is doing OK.Police did not know if the woman is the child's mom.