Send your winter weather questions to ABC13

HOUSTON, Texas -- Arctic air is moving down the Plains, and we are now predicting the coldest February temperatures in 70 years to reach Houston next week.

At this time we predict the arctic air will likely hold off until the weekend and arrive sometime on Valentine's Day. That's when freezing temperatures could reach neighborhoods north of I-10, but even colder air is expected for Presidents Day and Tuesday of next week. It's now looking more likely that a hard freeze will occur next Monday night and Tuesday morning.

With this potentially dangerous winter weather, and possible ice storm, you have questions. Submit them below and we'll answer them Thursday at 8 p.m.


WINTER WEATHER: What are the record coldest temperatures recorded in Houston?
Did you know the all-time coldest for any month in Houston was 5 degrees on January 18th, 1930? ABC13 Travis Herzog takes us back in time to relive some BRRutal freezing cold weather.



WEATHER U: What's the difference between a hard and light freeze?
Not all freezing conditions are the same, and some could have much more serious consequences to your property.

