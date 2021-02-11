Send your winter weather questions to ABC13

At this time we predict the arctic air will likely hold off until the weekend and arrive sometime on Valentine's Day. That's when freezing temperatures could reach neighborhoods north of I-10, but even colder air is expected for Presidents Day and Tuesday of next week. It's now looking more likely that a hard freeze will occur next Monday night and Tuesday morning.
With this potentially dangerous winter weather, and possible ice storm, you have questions. Submit them below and we'll answer them Thursday at 8 p.m.
WINTER WEATHER: What are the record coldest temperatures recorded in Houston?
Stay weather aware by downloading the ABC13 app to have the latest breaking news and weather alerts sent straight to your phone.
WEATHER U: What's the difference between a hard and light freeze?