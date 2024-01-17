Houston Texans more focused on containing Lamar Jackson than playing in the mid-20s

Houston Texans head coach Demeco Ryans believes his team has no issues facing Baltimore in the cold. Much of the focus, though, is on Lamar Jackson.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans laughed off any concerns about forecasts that call for temperatures in the mid-20s for Saturday's playoff game in Baltimore.

"What an opportunity we have before us," Ryans told reporters on Tuesday. "I don't think our guys will be worried about the weather, and that won't be an issue."

He and the Texans embraced practicing outside in conditions that will be similar to what they'll face against the Ravens.

The weather might not be a factor, but Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will.

On Tuesday afternoon, Texans linebacker Blake Cashman told ABC13 that facing Jackson back in Week 1 will help as Ryans prepares his team to face the MVP candidate.

As well as anyone in the NFL, Jackson can beat teams with an elite arm and the kind of speed you have to see to believe.

"Honestly, you have to play slower, ready your keys, and let it all sort out," Cashman said.

The Ravens will show misdirection one way, and Jackson will run the other way to create gaps in defenses. He's racked up nearly 3,700 yards passing and more than 800 yards rushing in one of the best seasons of his career.

According to Cashman, one word is key to slowing No. 8 down: Discipline.

Fresh off another great performance from CJ Stroud in the win over Cleveland, the Texans' offense roars into the divisional round with a growing confidence that they can beat anyone left in the playoff field.

"We're a young team of hungry guys that care and love each other," Texans tight end Brevin Jordan told ABC13.

That belief will go a long way against the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Offensive line starters Shaq Mason and Laremy Tunsil didn't practice Tuesday, but both were listed as "rest" days.

Watch party planned in downtown

The Texans will need their fans to be loud enough to hear and feel them from many states away.

The team announced a 2023 Playoffs Watch Party at the Plaza at Avenida Houston in downtown. The event begins at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, just two hours before the Texans' kickoff at 3:30 p.m.

The event is all ages. You can RSVP for the free event on the Texans' website. The team is allowing lawn chairs and blankets.

