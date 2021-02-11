What are the record coldest temperatures recorded in Houston?

winter weather

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's known for its heat, but those hot summers have a flip side.

When it comes to winter, sometimes Houston hits freezing or below, and occasionally has memorable ice or snow.

But for truly bone-chilling temperatures, you have to look way back in the history of the Bayou City.

The all-time coldest for any month was 5 degrees on Jan. 18, 1930.

For February in particular, the all-time coldest temperature in Houston was 6 degrees on Feb. 12 and 13, 1899.

And while you might recall that Christmas Eve snow of 2004, the all-time coldest December temperature in Houston was 7 degrees on Dec. 23, 1989.

