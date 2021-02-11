What are the record coldest temperatures recorded in Houston?

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4682088" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> While snow in Houston doesn't happen every winter, it does indeed happen. In the video, take a look back at the major snow days in the city's history.

SkyEye took an aerial tour of snow in the Houston area back in 2017.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's known for its heat, but those hot summers have a flip side.When it comes to winter, sometimes Houston hits freezing or below, and occasionally has memorable ice or snow.But for truly bone-chilling temperatures, you have to look way back in the history of the Bayou City.The all-time coldest for any month was 5 degrees on Jan. 18, 1930.For February in particular, the all-time coldest temperature in Houston was 6 degrees on Feb. 12 and 13, 1899.And while you might recall that Christmas Eve snow of 2004, the all-time coldest December temperature in Houston was 7 degrees on Dec. 23, 1989.