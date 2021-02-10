Weather U

Weather U: What's the difference between a hard and light freeze?

By
Cold is cold right? Not exactly. There are differences between a light and hard freeze.

A light freeze is when we see temperature at or below 32. With a light freeze, you will need to cover your cold-sensitive plants and bring your pets indoors.

A hard freeze is when temperatures are below 25 for two hours or more. With a hard freeze, you will also need to make sure your wrap and cover outdoor pipes. Pipes could burst under hard freeze conditions.

It is also a good idea with any cold weather situation to check in on your neighbors!
