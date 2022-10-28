'Wings Over Houston' takes flight this weekend

Bob Slovak shows us what you can expect at the Wings Over Houston Airshow at Elllington Airport.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This weekend, you can check out some of the best aerial demonstration teams in the world at the Wings Over Houston Airshow.

The show will have plenty of attractions on the ground to keep the whole family entertained. You can get an up-close look at many modern aircraft, dozens of historic warplanes, and meet the men and women of flight at a legends and heroes autograph tent.

There are 13 different performers and groups expected to take to the air during the weekend including the Air Force F-16 Viper Demo, the Navy Leap Frogs, and the headline attraction -- the Navy's Blue Angels.

You can attend the show on Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30.

Single-day general admission tickets cost $50. The price includes free parking and shuttle bus service.

One general admission adult ticket includes up to six children (age 14 and under) for free.

On Saturday and Sunday, the gates open at 8 a.m. with the featured flying starting at 10:30 a.m. both days and ending at 4:15 p.m. The gates close at 5 p.m.