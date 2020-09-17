Wings Over Houston to host 'drive-in only' show this year

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Wings Over Houston is returning to Houston this fall!The airshow is making a comeback, but this time with a twist. For the first time in Texas, Wings Over Houston will host a drive-in air show."We have been working diligently to make sure we provide you a safe and awesome airshow. And the best and safest way to do that is to make this the very first drive-in airshow in Texas. Imagine a drive-in movie, but with airplanes," Wings Over Houston officials said.The event will return on Oct. 10 and 11th at Ellington Airport.Although the lineup has yet to be released, tickets will start going on sale next week.