Society

Vintage aircraft flyover for Houston area pushed back to Mother's Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- You'll have to wait two extra days to see some rare warbirds over the Houston skies.

A Lone Star Flight Museum flyover has been pushed back from Friday to Mother's Day on Sunday out of safety concerns due to the weather.

The museum's plans include flying nearly 30 rare and historic aircraft across the area to commemorate the end of World War II, according to a statement on the museum's website.

"The Fight to the Finish Flyover is an invitation for Houstonians to join in acknowledging the 75th anniversary of VE Day - Victory in Europe," said museum president and CEO Douglas H. Owens. "We encourage everyone to step outside and enjoy a moment of patriotic distraction and marvel at the rare WWII warbirds flying overhead, all from the safety of their own homes."

The flyover, which is expected to last just over an hour, will start at 2 p.m.

The fleet is scheduled to include a B-25 'Devil Dog,' a P-51 Mustang, and a Grumman HU-16 Albatross, among others.

Organizers are encouraging spectators to watch the aircraft from home. The museum will be closed to the public and no parking will be allowed on site.

NEW FLIGHT PLAN: Map shows timing of flyover set for Sunday, May 10



By the way, the kids can have some fun leading up to and even after the event with coloring pages featuring drawings and fun facts about the planes.

You can find the Lone Star Flight Museum's coloring pages by clicking this link.

RELATED: Dave Ward's Houston: Soar through history at the Lone Star Flight Museum
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonaviationair showfriday flyoverwings over houstonvintageairplane
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Procession for HCSO sergeant who died of COVID-19
Unemployment rate rises to nearly 15%, highest since Depression
Here's when Friday's cool front could bring us storms
Man shot and killed by HPD officer during traffic stop
Man hit, killed by Southwest plane as it lands at Austin airport
SPONSORED: This company will deliver propane tanks right to your door
Houston HOV and HOT lanes to reopen Monday
Show More
2.23-mile walk tonight in Houston to honor murdered jogger
Texans buy record number of guns in midst of pandemic
Hair salon opens at midnight with bookings
Boy in ICU with mysterious illness possibly tied to COVID-19
1 dead in north Houston restaurant shooting
More TOP STORIES News