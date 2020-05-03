Vintage aircraft flyover for Houston area pushed back to Mother's Day

A Lone Star Flight Museum flyover has been pushed back from Friday to Mother's Day on Sunday out of safety concerns due to the weather.
The museum's plans include flying nearly 30 rare and historic aircraft across the area to commemorate the end of World War II, according to a statement on the museum's website.
"The Fight to the Finish Flyover is an invitation for Houstonians to join in acknowledging the 75th anniversary of VE Day - Victory in Europe," said museum president and CEO Douglas H. Owens. "We encourage everyone to step outside and enjoy a moment of patriotic distraction and marvel at the rare WWII warbirds flying overhead, all from the safety of their own homes."
The flyover, which is expected to last just over an hour, will start at 2 p.m.
The fleet is scheduled to include a B-25 'Devil Dog,' a P-51 Mustang, and a Grumman HU-16 Albatross, among others.
Organizers are encouraging spectators to watch the aircraft from home. The museum will be closed to the public and no parking will be allowed on site.
NEW FLIGHT PLAN: Map shows timing of flyover set for Sunday, May 10
By the way, the kids can have some fun leading up to and even after the event with coloring pages featuring drawings and fun facts about the planes.
You can find the Lone Star Flight Museum's coloring pages by clicking this link.
