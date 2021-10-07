Check the skies! Wings Over Houston Airshow returns this weekend

For the 37th consecutive year, the Wings Over Houston Airshow will return to Ellington Airport on Saturday and Sunday.
The airshow will feature performances by two headliners, including the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the Canadian Forces Snowbirds.
ABC13 will stream live from Ellington Airport on Saturday afternoon, around 12:50, 2:25 and 3 p.m. You can watch anywhere you stream ABC13, including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and Google TV.
The live stream will include demonstrations of Tora! Tora! Tora!, the F-22 Raptor and the USAF Thunderbirds.
Organizers said they are thrilled to return with their traditional-style show after hosting Wings Over Houston's first ever drive-thru show in 2020 due to COVID-19.
They aren't the only ones excited about getting back into action.
Col. John Caldwell, commander of the Thunderbirds, said his crew has been busy preparing some new moves for audiences this weekend.
"We were able to spend the time gained back from last year's cancelled airshows on enhancing our aerial demonstration and ground show performances," Caldwell said. "One of our main goals was to enhance the show sequence with the crowd experience in mind, and we're very excited to debut these changes at the Wings Over Houston event."
For tickets and more information, visit WingsOverHouston.com.
Don't miss the action: You can watch the Wings Over Houston Airshow live stream exclusively on ABC13.com and on your favorite streaming devices, like Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Google TV. Just search "ABC13 Houston."