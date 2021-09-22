Fallen senior officer honored with HPD procession to funeral home

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was a somber occasion Wednesday morning as the Houston Police Department escorted the body of a fallen officer to a Tomball funeral home.HPD provided a dignified transfer for Senior Officer William "Bill" Jeffrey from the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences to the Klein Funeral Home.Jeffrey died in the line of duty on Monday morning while executing a warrant in northeast Harris County.Houston Police Chief Troy Finner talked about Jeffrey's family just before the procession left the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences."Can you imagine going through this? A daughter, a wife, an extended family and they got smiles. and its just strength and hugs," Finner said. "They have some anger, and we will deal with that a little bit later, but they're just exhibiting love and support to us when they are in such pain, and I think that is just a beautiful thing.", who was 54 years old, was shot multiple times, including once in the chest, and later died from his injuries. Sgt. Michael Vance was with Jeffrey and was shot multiple times. Vance continues to recover from his injuries.Jeffrey joined the Houston Police Department in December 1990. He was assigned to the department's Major Offenders Division. This division routinely deals with dangerous criminals, including accused murderers.The death of Jeffrey marks. He also marks the 120th HPD officer who died in the line of the duty since 1860.